Musharraf resigns as APML chief

Islamabad : Former Pakistan President General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as the chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

Party president Dr. Mohammad Amjad said Musharraf has sent his resignation letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Dr. Amjad was quoted by the Dawn, as saying that Musharraf had resigned from APML on June 18 in the wake of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) disqualifying him from politics for life. Musharraf said, “The apex order barring the authorities from arresting me till my appearance before the august court has forced me to rethink my plans about my return. There will be no benefit of my return to the country if I am arrested just after my appearance before the court.”