Musharraf may return to face Pak court in April

Karachi [Pakistan] : Pak’s former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf is likely to return home in April to face trial in a special court on a host of charges.

However, according to an Express Tribune report, he will consider returning to Pakistan only after getting an assurance of foolproof security by the federal government. He is currently the chief of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), is reportedly consulting close aides about making Karachi the centre of his political activities on returning to Pakistan. His decision to return to Pakistan after several years of self-exile came after a special court gave permission to the government to suspend Musharraf’s passport and CNIC after hearing a case of high treason against him this week.