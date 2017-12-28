Mush treason case behind Sharif’s ouster, says Maryam              

Islamabad : Nawaz Sharif’s daughter has claimed that her father was removed from the prime minister’s office because he had ordered registration of a treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified 67-year-old Sharif from the office of prime minister on July 28 in the Panama Papers scandal. “When he (Sharif) got registered a treason case against Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution, sit-ins began in Islamabad (in 2014) against him. Then came the Dawn Leaks and Panama Papers case and finally he was disqualified on having ‘Iqama’ (work permit of UAE),” Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz told the social media team of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while explaining reasons behind her father’s ouster. She further said this happened to her father because he did not bow and never took dictation.