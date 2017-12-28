Mush exploited situation to kill mother: Bilawal

Islamabad : Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held former military dictator Pervez Musharraf personally responsible for the murder of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, as the country observed her 10th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Bhutto, the PPP chief and a two-time Prime Minister, was killed along with 21 people in a gun-and-bomb attack outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007.

In an interview to the BBC, Bilawal Bhutto said: “Musharraf exploited this entire situation to assassinate my mother.

He purposely sabotaged her security so that she would be assassinated and taken off the scene.” He said that he doesn’t hold the man who fired the bullet at his late mother responsible for her murder.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Musharraf, who is in self-imposed exile in Dubai, had directly threatened Bhutto and told her that her security was based on the state of relationship with him.

He claimed that on the day of her assassination, the security cordon was taken off from her by the former military ruler.