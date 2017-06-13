Munich shooting: Several wounded, shooter arrested

Munich: Several people have reportedly been wounded after an attacker opened fire on them at the Unterfoehring subway station in Munich.

A policewoman was also shot and seriously injured.

According to a report by German newspaper Merkur, the alleged perpetrator snatched the service weapon of the policewoman and shot around. He hit the cop on the head and injured four other people.

Munich Police also said on Twitter that several persons were wounded by gunshots in the attack and that the police woman was seriously wounded.

It also confirmed the arrest of a person.

According to the report, the act probably preceded a verbal dispute brought on by a brawl and the policewoman was trying to control the culprit.