Mumbai: Mahatma Gandhi art work thrills commuters at Churchgate station

Mumbai: The commuters arriving at Churchgate station on Sunday were in awe after spotting the art work of Mahatma Gandhi and a glimpse of their life line, a local train on the station building.

Hundreds of commuters were caught unaware and gathered at the station to click pictures of the magnificent mural art work adorned by a Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra. The mural art form is an initiative by the NGO St+art India Foundation. On Sunday, the taxi drivers who had parked their taxi outside the station premises were seen guiding the passersby to a specific spot to click the entire picture of the mural art work.

“We have been witnessing these people working on the artwork since few hours. It is a pleasant sight for us after a long day. The walls of the station building needed an art form to make it look beautiful,” said Harishchandra, a taxi driver outside Churchgate station. The mural art form of Mahatma Gandhi is 15- foot long and is in black and white colour. The team is known to begin the work at morning 8:30am and continue till evening 6pm.

“I have witnessed such art forms which are adorned on the streets of different countries. It is a beautiful art form and Mumbai as a city is getting such an art form for the first time,” said Rekha Rebello, a daily commuter at Churchgate station. The team of three professional artists from Brazil were giving their finishing touches to the art work. The artists have been brought to Mumbai by Street Art India Foundation a Non-Governmental Organisation.

“We began painting the walls of the station building on October 18 and we are expecting the work to be completed by Sunday evevning,” said a member from the NGO. The NGO went ahead with adorning the walls of the Churchgate station building after receiving a permission from Mukul Jain, the Divisional Railway Manager of western railways. The NGO invited the Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra to pain mural art on the station building.