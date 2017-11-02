Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ManhattanAttack
#GST
#Demonetisation
Home / World / ‘Multiple parties down’ after shooting at Colorado Walmart in US

‘Multiple parties down’ after shooting at Colorado Walmart in US

— By PTI | Nov 02, 2017 07:16 am
FOLLOW US:

Washington, Multiple parties are down in a shooting in a Walmart in a Colorado city, police said today.

“Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area,” Thornton Police Department said in a tweet.

A large number of police vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the Walmart. No other details were immediately available.


Local news channels said a few ambulances were rushing to the Walmart, describing the scene as “chaotic”.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK