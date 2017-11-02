‘Multiple parties down’ after shooting at Colorado Walmart in US

Washington, Multiple parties are down in a shooting in a Walmart in a Colorado city, police said today.

“Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area,” Thornton Police Department said in a tweet.

A large number of police vehicles were seen in the parking lot of the Walmart. No other details were immediately available.

Local news channels said a few ambulances were rushing to the Walmart, describing the scene as “chaotic”.