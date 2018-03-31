Multiple H1B applications would attract rejection, warns USCIS

Washington : Multiple H-1B applications will lead to rejection of the petitions, a federal American agency has warned foreign workers, days ahead of the initiation of filing process for the non-immigrant visa, popular among Indian techies.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has indicated that it would intensify scrutiny of such applications.

The H-1B filing process begins from April 2 for the fiscal year 2019 starting October 1.

“After notice, we will deny or revoke the approval of all H-1B cap-subject petitions filed for one beneficiary by ‘related entities’ unless there is a legitimate business need,” USCIS said.

H-1B petitioners who submit multiple cap-subject petitions on behalf of the same beneficiary undermine the integrity of the lottery process, it added.

The federal agency issued policy guidance related to H-1B petitions, clarifying how the term “related entities” applied to the bar on multiple H-1B filings.

“Related entities” include petitioners, whether or not related through corporate ownership and control, that file cap-subject H-1B petitions for the same beneficiary for substantially the same job, it said.

“Absent a legitimate business need to file multiple cap-subject petitions for the same beneficiary,” USCIS said, adding that it will deny or revoke the approval of all H-1B cap-subject petitions filed by related entities for that beneficiary.

East Coast and Texas employ highest number of H1B workers: Report

Washington: East Coast and Texas metro areas in America employed the highest number of H-1B visa workers, majority of them Indians, between 2010 and 2016, a Pew report has said, debunking the popular presumption that the Silicon Valley had such a distinction.

According to the Pew Research Center, an American think tank, about 247,900 H-1B visa approvals – 29 per cent of the nation’s total – went to employers in the New York City metro area from fiscal 2010 to 2016, the most in recent years for which data are available at the metropolitan level.

“The employment of high-skilled foreign workers with H-1B visas has centered on large East Coast metropolitan areas for fiscal years 2010 to 2016.