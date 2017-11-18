Mugabe refuses to quit after meeting generals

Harare : Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has refused to resign after meeting generals who have seized control of the country, as sources suggested the veteran leader was “buying time” to negotiate his exit, reports AFP.

The talks in Harare on Thursday come after soldiers this week put Mugabe under house arrest, took over state TV and blockaded main roads in a stunning turnaround for the 93- year-old leader who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1980.

Mugabe’s motorcade took him from his private residence to the State House for the talks, which were also attended by envoys from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.

“They met today (Friday). He is refusing to step down. I think he is trying to buy time,” said a source close to the army leadership who declined to be named.