MPs rap new US sanctions

Moscow: The outgoing US government’s new sanctions against Russia were like the “death throes of political corpses”, a Russian parliamentarian said on Friday, reports IANS. Russia needs to consider the circumstances of the transition period in the US and a possible reaction of US President-elect Donald Trump before taking any retaliatory steps, Xinhua news agency quoted Konstantin Kosachev, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council, as saying.

Meanwhile, Irina Yarovaya, Deputy Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, said the new sanctions were demonstration of President Barack Obama’s absolute political failure.

Obama has humiliated the American people with his decision since it has complicated the political transition for the new US government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.