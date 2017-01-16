Mosque torched in US, man held

Washington: A mosque was badly burnt outside Seattle city and the police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident, saying that the fire was intentionally set, CNN reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Bellevue, Washington, when no one was inside the Islamic Centre of Eastside, said the report on Sunday.

Firefighters spotted 40-foot flames on the back side of the building. “Crews were able to save half of the building,” CNN affiliate KCPQ reported.

“We have confirmed it was arson, but do not know a motive,” Bellevue Police chief Steve Mylett said. A man, identified as Isaac Wayne Wilson, was charged with felony malicious mischief and is being investigated for arson, Mylett said.

The suspect was found lying on the ground at the back of the building..–IANS