Moscow questions US ‘grip on reality’ after sanctions

Moscow : Russia’s foreign ministry lashed out at the US for slapping sanctions on Syrian ministers and a Russian bank, saying Washington had “completely lost its grip on reality”. The United States added several senior Syrian officials including the ministers of oil and of finance and the leadership of a Russian bank to its sanctions blacklist.

“This widening of American sanctions against Russia…at a time when the bloody attacks in Ankara and Berlin should bring reasonable people together to fight the terrorist threat shows that Washington has completely lost its grip on reality,” the ministry said in a statement, reports AFP.

The US was trying to “punish us for our support to the Syrian government in the fight against terrorism which is a threat not only to that country but to the whole world”, it said.

Washington’s “desire for regime change in Syria is so strong that it is ready to help any destructive force”, the ministry said. “We will not give in to sanctions,” it said, adding that targeted Russian companies were “functioning normally”.