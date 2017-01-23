More than one million protest against Trump

New York: More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration, excluding the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -The Women’s March on Washington – for which there was no official crowd estimate.

The figure comes from compiled official estimates from law enforcement agencies for many of marches around the country that drew large crowds, reports the CNN.

In the CNN report, massive gatherings in places like New York and Denver were not included because authorities there did not offer an official estimate.

The Women’s March drew members of Congress, world-famous actresses and countless citizens.

The protesters came out for a range of reasons, including immigration, health care and a general antipathy to Trump. But most said they wanted to show support for women and feared that there will be attacks on women’s rights during Trump’s presidency.–ANI