Mongolia apologise to China over Dalai Lama’s visit

Beijing: Regretting its decisions to allow Dalai Lama to visit the country, Mongolia has promised not to invite him again.

This comes as the recent trip by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader prompted protests from China and a suspension of talks on a major loan.

The implication of Dalai Lama’s visit has gone beyond religion, and bilateral ties between Mongolia and China have been affected, the local media quoted Mongolian Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil as saying on Tuesday.

A source close to the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Orgil’s statement was an apology to the Chinese government, reports the Global Times.

Mongolia is making efforts to bring bilateral ties back on the right track by restoring dialogue between the two sides, said Munkh-Orgil, adding that his country has resolutely stuck to the one-China policy and acknowledges that Tibet is an inseparable part of China.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said on Wednesday that China attaches great importance to Mongolia’s clear attitude, adding that Mongolia shall learn a lesson from this Tibet-related affair and respect the core interests of China.

The Mongolian Foreign Minister also said last month the Dalai Lama’s visit was purely religious in nature, and the Mongolian Government had no role in the invitation.