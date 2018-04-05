Missing Hindu lawyer’s body found in B’desh; wife arrested 

Dhaka : Bangladesh’s police on Wednesday recovered the bloodstained body of a prominent Hindu lawyer who went missing on Friday and arrested four persons, including his wife, suspecting their link to the murder.

Ratish Chandra Bhowmik, who fought the state’s case in high-profile murder trials against Islamist extremists, went missing after he left his home in northwestern Rangpur district on Friday morning. When the 58-year-old lawyer did not return home and his mobile phone was found switched off, his family reported about his disappearance to police and the Hindu community leaders. “Their confessional statements led us to the dead body from an under construction building near Bhowmik’s own house,” said Benazir Ahmed, Director General of police anti-crime Rapid Action Battalion. He added that the lawyer’s wife, a school teacher, and one of her arrested colleagues were directly involved in the murder pointing figure to their extramarital relations.