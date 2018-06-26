Miller is 2nd Indian-American woman to enter the US House of representatives

Washington : Indian-American Aruna Miller, seeking to enter the US House of Representatives from a Congressional seat in Maryland, has emerged as one of the top fundraisers, days ahead of the crucial Democratic primary.

Hyderabad-born Miller, 53, a civil engineer and a Maryland State Delegate, came to the US in 1972 when she was seven.

She is vying to enter the House of Representatives — the lower chamber of the US Congress — from a Maryland suburb of Washington DC. The Senate is the upper chamber.

Miller is pitted against party colleague David Trone in the Democratic party for the sixth Congressional District of Maryland primary.

The winner of the June 26 primary election is expected to easily sail through given that it is considered to be a Democratic stronghold.

If elected, Miller would be the second Indian-American woman to enter the House of Representatives after Pramila Jayapal from Washington State.”In the year of the woman, can a $10 million man win a House seat?” asked The Washington Post this week as the Miller vs Trone race attracted nationwide attention.

Businessman Trone has spent more of his own money on a House race than any other candidate in history.

This is because Trone has spend $10 million of his own money in the race, as against Miller’s $1.36 million, which has come from generous contributions from her supporters. Days ahead of the crucial Maryland Democratic primary, Miller exuded confidence that her surging support from the people of the sixth Congressional district would be dissuaded by the money power, and help her get on the November Congressional ballot and finally enter the House next January. “The race is an opportunity for Democrats to elect a woman to Maryland’s all-male congressional delegation,” the Post said.

Maryland House of Delegates in 2010.

“I think the rhetoric that’s happening at the national level about immigrants being demonised and marginalised… this resonates with a lot of people because many of us have come here as immigrants to this great nation. Diversity is not our problem. It’s our promise,” Miller told PTI.

“I think that’s what spurred a lot of people to wake up and say, wow, I need to take an active role in what’s happening in our country,” said Miller.