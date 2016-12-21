Michelle Obama tells Oprah that 2016 election ‘was painful’

Washington : First lady Michelle Obama tells Oprah Winfrey that this past election was “painful,” but says she and her husband will support President-elect Donald Trump’s ongoing transition to the White House and beyond because it’s “what’s best for the country.” Obama sat down with Winfrey at the White House for an hour-long special that was broadcast yesterday on CBS. Michelle Obama was a vocal supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the campaign, one she told Winfrey “was challenging for me as a citizen to watch and experience.” “It was painful,” she added. The first lady touched on her emotional remarks on the campaign trail following the revelation of Trump’s graphic and predatory comments about women in a 2005 recording.