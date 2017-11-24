Michael Flynn cuts ties with President Trump, indicating cooperation with Mueller

Washington: United States President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lawyers have told the President’s legal team that they can no longer discuss the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller. The move could be an indication of Flynn’s cooperation with the investigation into whether Trump aides colluded with Russia in the U.S. election last year, reported the New York Times.

Russia has denied interfering in the U.S. election and Trump has said there was no collusion. Citing four people involved in the case, the newspaper reported the cooperation agreement had ended. However, this does not necessarily mean that Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors.

“Some lawyers withdraw from information-sharing arrangements as soon as they begin negotiating with prosecutors. And such negotiations sometimes fall apart,” the report said. Lawyers for Mr. Flynn and Mr. Trump declined to comment. Flynn served briefly as national security adviser to Trump.

He resigned after only 24 days in the administration after reports surfaced that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence regarding conversations he had had with top Russian officials.