Mexico: Authorities find 166 human skulls in mass grave

Mexico City: Mexican authorities have found 166 human skulls and other remains in a mass grave in Mexico’s Veracruz state. Veracruz Attorney General Jorge Winckler Ortiz on Thursday said the 3,200 sq ft mass grave was found after a tip-off that came in last month, reports CNN.

The search yielded 200 pieces of clothing, 144 IDs and personal belongings. Evidence indicated the deaths may have occurred a couple of years ago, he said in a statement. The authorities have not provided details on how the people were killed or where the site is located, given an ongoing investigation.

Genetic examinations of the remains will be matched with databases that include information on missing persons. Veracruz, along with Nuevo LeÃ³n, Guerrero, Jalisco and Michoacan, are among the states where significant amounts of human remains have been discovered in mass graves, CNN said.

In 2016, 299 bodies were found in another clandestine grave in Colinas de Santa Fe, Veracruz. Cartels such as Los Zetas, El Cartel del Golfo and Cartel Jalisco Nueva GeneraciÃ³n have a heavy presence in those states. Non-governmental groups and federal authorities have reported that there are more than 30,000 people currently reported missing in Mexico.