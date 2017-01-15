Merkel backs multilateral approach

Berlin : German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing as she awaits Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president that the world’s problems need solving in cooperation, rather than by each country individually, reports AP.

Asked at a news conference about protectionist tendencies in the US, Merkel said she will seek a dialogue with the new president. “I don’t want to get ahead of that, but I am very much convinced that we as partners benefit more if we act together than if everyone solves problems for themselves, and that is a constant fundamental attitude on my part,” she said.

Underlining the importance of the Group of 20 industrial powers, which Germany chairs this year, she said that the international response to the financial crisis “was not a response based on isolation, but a response based on cooperation, on common rules for regulating financial markets, and I think that is the promising path.”