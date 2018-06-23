Melania’s ‘I really don’t care’ coat on migrant visit sparks off row

First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said “There was no hidden message” in the former fashion model’s sartorial choice

Houston : Melania Trump wanted to show the world that she was a compassionate First Lady by visiting a migrant child detention centre in Texas but her insensitive choice of a jacket during the trip has caused an uproar on social media.

As she boarded a plane, she wore an olive green jacket, which said on the back: “I really don’t care. Do U?” in white graffiti-style lettering.

Melania, 48, was not wearing the branded Zara jacket when she landed in McAllen, Texas on Thursday on a visit to personally witness the humanitarian situation along the US-Mexico border that has captured global attention.

Under President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy, nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents and placed into holding facilities between April 19 and May 31 of this year, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The public outcry in the wake of images and stories of the children caught in the middle of Trump’s controversial immigration policy has sparked a fierce global debate.

Hours after the photo of her departure outfit went viral, the First Lady again donned the jacket to disembark from the plane at an Air Force base outside Washington D.C. She ignored questions from reporters as she entered the presidential motorcade.

Responding to the social media criticism, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said “there was no hidden message” in the former fashion model’s sartorial choice.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After Friday’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” Grisham said. resident Trump, in an apparent attempt to deflect the criticism over his wife’s attire, tweeted that the jacket Melania wore “refers to the Fake News Media”.

Melania made the previously unannounced visit to the detention centre, saying she wanted to help reunited migrant children who were separated from their families. “She wants to see what’s real,” the First Lady’s spokeswoman Grisham told CNN during a briefing en route to Texas.

Herself an immigrant, Melania, who was born in Slovenia, had earlier this week urged President Trump that she “hates to see children separated from their families”. Melania, during a meeting with officials, asked how often the children speak to their families by telephone, how they are emotionally cared for on arrival and on average how long they stay at the facility before being placed elsewhere.

Stop wasting time on immigration: Trump tells Republican Party leaders

Washington : Expressing frustration over what he described as “obstruction” of the Democrats, US President Donald Trump on Friday asked his Republican party leaders to stop wasting time on immigration legislation until after November elections.

Trump directed his administration to keep illegal immigrant families together during the immigration process, after he backed down on the controversial migrant family separations policy.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” Trump said.

US military asked to supply beds for 20,000 migrant children

The Pentagon has been asked to supply up to 20,000 beds at old military bases for migrant children held after illegally entering the US. Beds will be for migrant children who crossed the border unaccompanied, as well as those separated from parents, BBC said. Plans for accommodating migrant children at military bases first came to light in May. Emails seen by US media revealed the bases would house minors who have crossed into the US without an adult relative as well as those who have been separated from their parents at the border.