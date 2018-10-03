Free Press Journal
Melania goes solo on first trip to Africa

Melania goes solo on first trip to Africa

— By Agencies | Oct 03, 2018 12:35 pm
Accra: Melania Trump on Tuesday arrived in Ghana on the first leg of her maiden, solo tour of Africa that has been billed as a chance to carve her own diplomatic path. The US first lady stepped off an overnight flight from Andrews Airforce Base near Washington and onto a red carpet at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

She was met by her Ghanaian counterpart Rebecca Akufo-Addo and a group of local schoolchildren in yellow and brown uniforms waving the US stars and stripes and the Ghanaian flag. An AFP reporter at the airport said the former model was smiling and looked relaxed as she was entertained by a troupe of traditional drummers and dancers. The first lady’s office has said the tour will be a “diplomatic and humanitarian visit” that will focus on her #BeBest campaign for “children and their well-being”.


