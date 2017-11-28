Meghan Markle: 10 things to know about Prince Harry’s fiancée

Britain’s Prince Harry, one of the world’s most eligible bachelors, is getting married to outspoken American actress Meghan Markle next year after they announced it on Monday that they got engaged earlier this month. The wedding is scheduled for Spring of 2018 and the couple will make Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London their marital home.

The announcement confirms that the couple had got engaged in London earlier this month and that the 33-year-old, fifth in line to Britain’s throne, had informed Queen Elizabeth II of his intention to marry Markle. Markle a mixed-race American raised in California, an outspoken full-time actress, and a divorcee makes a surprising addition to Britain’s monarchy.

But Who is Meghan Markle?

Markle, a mixed-race American raised in California. Doria Radlan, Meghan Markle’s mum, is African-American, while Meghan’s father is Dutch-Irish, and their difference in skin tone led to the family receiving racial abuse when she was younger.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Radlan, is a yoga instructor and social worker. Her father, Thomas W Markle, is a former television lighting director who won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction for a Drama Series.

Also Read: Prince Harry to marry girlfriend Meghan Markle next year

Markel is an outspoken full-time actress, best known for her role in the US legal drama ‘Suits’. On the big screen, Meghan has appeared in Horrible Bosses, Get Him to the Greek and Remember Me.

She seems to be keen on a legal drama, as she’s also starred as an FBI special agent called Amy Jessup in sci-fi thriller Fringe, and had parts in CSI: Miami.

According to reports, she is unlikely to continue with her acting career once she becomes a part of the country’s royal family.

Markle, besides being an actress and model, is a blogger who has written about her heritage on her website, describing herself as biracial, and has been a United Nations (UN) women’s advocate.

She has campaigned with the United Nations on gender equality, written in Time magazine about girls’ education and the stigma surrounding menstruation, and has travelled to Rwanda as global ambassador for the charity World Vision Canada.

She has also visited Afghanistan to support US forces and their families.

In January, Markle visited India with World Vision to meet girls and women who directly bear the brunt of social stigma associated with periods and how it costs them their right to education.

A divorcee makes a surprising addition to Britain’s monarchy. Meghan began dating Trevor Engelson, who has a production company, in 2004 and the pair married on September 10, 2011. They exchanged vows in Jamaica but went their separate ways in 2013. According to reports, Prince Harry and Markle met on a blind date that a mutual friend set up. In November 2016, Kensington Palace confirmed the Suits actress was the Prince’s girlfriend, with a statement saying Harry was concerned for her safety.

(Inputs from Agencies)