Mayor of Chinese city shot by local official

Beijing : A senior city official in China burst into a meeting and shot the city’s mayor and secretary of the ruling Communist Party before committing suicide, in a rare case of gun violence in the country.

The incident occurred in the south-western Chinese city of Panzhihua, Sichuan Province, local authorities said, reports PTI.

The city’s Communist Party chief Zhang Yan and mayor Li Jianqin were injured around 11 am when they were participating in a meeting at a local conference and exhibition center, Xinhua news agency reported. They have no life threatening injuries, officials of the information department of Panzhihua city said. The suspect, who was identified as the city’s land and resources chief Chen Zhongshu, 54, committed suicide after the shooting, the report said without citing the reason why he went on a shooting spree.

Zhang, the party secretary, has worked in Panzhihua since 2006, and the mayor, Li, has worked there since last year, according to Chinese news reports. Both officials went to meetings and inspection visits with Chen previously, but there was nothing in the earlier reports to suggest trouble brewing. Photos on Chinese news websites showed armoured vehicles and paramilitary troops massed outside the exhibition centre in the aftermath of the violence.