May to face grilling over poll setback

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday began the process of forming a minority government from the hung Parliament after last week’s general election and prepared to face questions from her Conservative Party lawmakers.

On Monday afternoon, Theresa May will meet with the 1922 Committee, a parliamentary group that comprises Conservative backbenchers – a term which applies to any lawmaker who sits behind Cabinet ministers on government’s front bench in the House of Commons, Efe news reported.

The committee is widely expected to press May for an explanation as to why the party suffered such a blow in the June 8 snap election, a vote called for by her just two months earlier when she had a 20-point poll lead over the opposition Labour Party.