May in turmoil as rebels prepare no-trust letter

London : British Prime Minister Theresa May is on Monday coping with fresh turmoil as it emerged that as many as 40 of her own party MPs are ready to sign a letter expressing a lack of confidence in her leadership, reports PTI.

Conservative party MPs are now just eight short of the required number of 48 to force a leadership challenge as Theresa May struggles to steady her government following two high-profile resignations, ‘The Sunday Times’ reported.

Indian-origin MP Priti Patel stepped down as the international development minister amid a dramatic row over a series of unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials earlier this week.