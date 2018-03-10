Mauritius prez to resign, says PM Jugnauth

Port Louis : Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim is to resign after becoming embroiled in a financial scandal, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced on Friday.

Gurib-Fakim, who is the only female head of state in Africa, has been accused of using a bank card provided by an NGO to make personal purchases and will step down after ceremonies to mark the 50th anniversary of independence on March 12.

“The President of the Republic told me that she would resign from office and we agreed on the date of her departure,” Jugnauth told in Port Louis, capital of the Indian Ocean archipelago nation without revealing the chosen date.