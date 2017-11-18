Mass graves of 5,000 found in Indonesia

Jakarta : An Indonesian organisation investigating the 1965-1966 anti-communist purges, said on Friday that it has found 16 new mass graves on Java island that could contain some 5,000 bodies, reports IANS.

The Murder Victims Research Foundation YPKP 65, which had previously discovered another 122 mass graves, sent the coordinates of the new locations to the National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday. “Two weeks ago, we came to the locations. We found the mass graves in Grobogan, Central Java,” the head of YPKP 65, Bedjo Untung, told Efe news.

“It is for sure that the 16 mass graves show that there was mass murder in 1965 planned by the military.”

He requested protection for the evidence found and expressed his fear that the graves might be destroyed to hide what happened.