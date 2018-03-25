Martin Vizcarra is now Peru’s  new President

Lima : Peru’s new President Martin Vizcarra took the oath of office on Friday, pledging to take a strong stance against corruption in government. Vizcarra, who was vice president until scandal-hit Pedro Pablo Kuczynski handed in his resignation as president on Wednesday, also called for national unity.

“We will be very firm in combating actions that go against the law, no matter where, no matter what the cost … with a steady hand,” Xinhua quoted Vizcarra as saying in his first national address after being sworn in by the head of parliament. Kuczynski’s fall from grace should mark “the start of a new era,” he added. Earlier in the day, lawmakers accepted Kuczynski’s resignation letter following a lively debate, with 105 votes in favor, 11 against, and four abstentions.