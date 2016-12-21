Mark Zuckerberg’s new housemate is an AI voiced by Morgan Freeman

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg might be the ‘Social Media Tycoon’ and probably have made billions out of it. But what comes next from the man is an artificial intelligence assistant (AI) named Jarvis. In a video released on Tuesday, the man gives an insight into his daily life with the help of Jarvis. And to add to the excitement, Zuckerberg has managed to persuade Morgan Freeman to voice the AI.

Building a simple AI was Zuckerberg’s New Year resolution last year. It was in January, when the man has announced his plans to create the AI to run his home and help him with his work. In October, Zuckerberg has asked his followers for suggestions to the voice of the AI and Freeman was the popular name suggested by many.

The AI is the personal challenge of the Facebook founder to understand the state of artificial intelligence. The virtual assistant is named Jarvis after Iron Man butler, having knowledge of text messages and spoken commands. The name stands for ‘Just A Rather Very Intelligent System’.

The new housemate can recognize face, play music, entertain toddler, manage appliances and most importantly eats unbuttered piece of toast. Zuckerberg spent almost 100 hours for programming. The video also shows Jarvis helping Zuckerberg to get ready by shooting his signature grey t-shirt through canon.

In the video, Jarvis also tries to act funny, when Zuckerberg asks him to play some good Nickleback songs and he responds back with the typical Freeman’s voice, “There are no good Nickleback songs.”

According to Zuckerberg Facebook post, the video is just the fun summary and not a live demo. He further says, “In the longer term, I’d like to explore teaching Jarvis how to learn new skills itself rather than me having to teach it how to perform specific tasks. If I spent another year on this challenge, I’d focus more on learning how learning works.”