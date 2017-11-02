Manhattan terror suspect should get death penalty: Donald Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump expressed his outrage over the recent terror attack in New York, and demanded a death penalty for the suspect. “NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s tweet comes after reports emerged that the terror suspect, who has been admitted to a hospital after being shot by the police, said that he is pleased with his actions. After driving a rented truck onto a bike path near the site of the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan on Tuesday, 29-year-old terror suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, left a note behind in the truck, pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syriac (ISIS).

He was later arrested by police and charged with providing material support to terrorists and violence and destruction of a motor vehicle causing death. Trump also voiced his outrage hours after the attack, and said that United States must not let the ISIS “return to or enter” the country. At least eight people have died and 15 others got injured in the attack.