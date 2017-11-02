Manhattan terror attack tragic tale: 5 Argentine friends reunite in New York, only to die together

In the aftermath of the Manhattan terror attack, which saw eight people getting killed and 11 injured in one of the brutal terror attacks in recent times also saw five Argentine friends getting killed despite no fault of their own and they were meeting to reunite and cherish their friendship.

The childhood friends from Argentina had been planning the trip to New York City for years. The men all hailed from Rosario, Argentina’s third largest city, about 3 1/2 hours northwest of Buenos Aires. As teenagers, they had bonded in the halls and classrooms of the Instituto Politécnico, a technical high school in Rosario, and graduated together from there in 1987.

Through the decades – despite job changes, marriage, children, moving to far-flung corners of the world – they remained close friends. And on Saturday, eight of the former classmates gathered to fly to the United States to celebrate their 30th graduation anniversary, reported Washington Post.

The five friends were in their late 40s now, firmly in the realm of middle age. But as they posed for a photograph just before their departure, the old friends slung their arms over one another and were having a great time. They donned matching white T-shirts emblazoned with the same word: “LIBRE.” Free.

It is unclear when exactly they arrived in New York; they had planned to stop in Boston, to meet up with another former classmate. But what is certain is that, on Tuesday – a beautiful, brisk fall afternoon in Manhattan – the men rode bicycles along a bike path flanking the Hudson River. But little did they know that they could lose their lives on that very day.

As they pedalled along the West Side Highway, a white rented Home Depot truck turned onto the path as well.

The truck would soon plough into a crowd of pedestrians and cyclists, killing at least eight people – including five of the Argentine men. At least one other former classmate from the group was injured. The Home Depot truck would later careen into a small school bus, injuring four more inside, officials said. The 29-year-old truck driver Sayfullo Saipov was from Uzbekistan and had allegedly links with ISIS and the incident was yet another act of terror and cowardice.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry identified the five dead Argentine nationals as Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi. It added that a sixth member of the group, Martin Ludovico Marro, suffered injuries and was hospitalized in the Presbyterian Hospital of Manhattan. He is in stable condition, the government said, citing medical officials.

“They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society,” said Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires. “We all must stand together in the fight against terrorism.” It was Ariel Erji who had organised the trip for the classmates, paying for those who couldn’t afford it, according to Mary Bensuley, a longtime family friend. Erlij was a well-known Argentine businessman who owned Ivanar, an iron and steel works company.

“I can say the family has a great spirit of solidarity,” Bensuley told The Post. “Their trip was to mark the 30-year anniversary after graduation. … They’re great people. They have a good economic position, and they were always offering to help.”

The five friends’ death has come as a shock to many people back home and they are still coming to terms with it. The deadly terror attack ruined the lives of this five Argentine friends, who from different walks of life were reuniting to bond and enjoy their time together, but luck was not on their side and as the fate would have it they breathed their last together and lost their lives due to heinous act committed by anti-social elements.