Manhattan attack: FBI found second Uzbek man in relation to truck attack
This handout photograph obtained via the FBI shows Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, in a poster obtained November 1, 2017 saying it was "seeking information... in relation to the deadly attack in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City" on October 31, 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is seeking a second Uzbek man in relation to the New York attack that killed eight people on a cycling and jogging path on October 31, 2017. In that attack, Uzbek native and US permanent resident Sayfullo Saipov, 29, drove a truck through cyclists and pedestrians, killing eight and injuring 12. AFP PHOTO / FBI / Eva Claire HAMBACH
New York: US justice officials announced today they had found a second Uzbek man they were seeking in relation to the New York attack that killed eight people on a cycling and jogging path. Less than an hour after the FBI released posters with a picture of Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, and appealed for information, William Sweeney, the assistant director of the FBI’s New York field office said he had been located. “We are no longer looking for the person the information went out about,” Sweeney told a press conference. “We have found him and I’ll leave it at that.”
