Manhattan attack: FBI found second Uzbek man in relation to truck attack

New York: US justice officials announced today they had found a second Uzbek man they were seeking in relation to the New York attack that killed eight people on a cycling and jogging path. Less than an hour after the FBI released posters with a picture of Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, and appealed for information, William Sweeney, the assistant director of the FBI’s New York field office said he had been located. “We are no longer looking for the person the information went out about,” Sweeney told a press conference. “We have found him and I’ll leave it at that.”