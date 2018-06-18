Man sneaks into hospital room of Nawaz Sharif’s wife, creates panic

London : A man allegedly sneaked in former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz’s hospital room without permission at London’s Harley Street Clinic on June 16. This sparked ala-rm among members of the Sharif family, Dawn reported.

On June 15, Kulsoom suffered a cardiac arrest in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.

She was later sedated and put on life support.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in London to see his ailing sister-in-law. “This man fooled security and managed to reach Begum Kulsoom’s room,” Geo News quoted Hussain Nawaz, the son of Nawaz Sharif, as saying. In a video shared on Twitter, the man identified himself as Naveed. According to Dawn, he is a doctor with a medical practitioner’s ID card.

“Even if he is a doctor, it does not mean that he can enter a place he has no concern with,” Hussain added.The man who entered into the clinic was then inquired by the police. He was let off with a warning after his medical practitioners’ ID card was scrutinised and he wasn’t found guilty of any criminal offence.

Naveed said he was a former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and had come to support the Sharif family, in his capacity as a Pakistani.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent multiple surgeries from August 2017, after she was diagnosed with throat cancer (lymphoma).

Meanwhile, Naveed Farooq’s attempt to enter her room was foiled by security personnel then handed him over to the police for further interrogation.