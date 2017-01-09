Man set to give birth, thanks to a sperm donor

London : A British man has put his gender transition on hold to have a baby after finding a sperm donor on social media and is expected to become the first UK male to give birth, reports PTI. Hayden Cross has been living legally as a man for three years and is already part-way through hormone treatment to transform from a woman to a man.

But the 20-year-old’s full transition was paused after the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) refused to carry out a 4,000-pounds process to freeze his eggs – which he hoped would enable him to have children in the future. The former supermarket worker instead found a sperm donor via Facebook and, now successfully pregnant, is set to give birth in a few months, according to ‘The Sun’.

Cross is expected to become the first UK male to give birth. Sixteen weeks into his pregnancy, Cross told the newspaper: “I want the baby to have the best. I’ll be the greatest dad.” He took to social media to find a sperm donor and an anonymous donor came forward and, having self-administered the sperm, Cross became pregnant at the first attempt. Speaking of the discovery, Cross said: “It was mixed emotions. “I was happy but I also knew it would be backtracking on my transition.”