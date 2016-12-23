Man kicked off US flight for refusing to sit next to Donald Trump’s daughter

New York: A passenger was kicked off a US flight after he allegedly became aggressive and refused to sit next to US President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, who was onboard the flight with her husband.

JetBlue forced the man off a morning flight yesterday at John F Kennedy airport here after he allegedly told Ivanka, “You ruined our country. Now you’re ruining our flight,” according to a report in CNN.

Trump was onboard the flight with her husband Jared Kushner and they were travelling to Hawaii for a vacation. The persons husband Matthew Lasner tweeted about the incident and said his husband was kicked off the flight after a flight attendant overheard a man “expressing displeasure” about Trump’s eldest daughter and her husband.

“Ivanka and Jared at JFK TF, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil,” a tweet by Lasner read.

Marc Scheff, who was seated in front of Trump on the plane, confirmed the incident in an interview to CNN. Scheff described the man as “shaking” and “visibly agitated.”

Asked about Trump’s response to the incident, Scheff said Ivanka told a JetBlue staff member, “I don’t want to make this a thing.”

The report added that a transition official said Trump and Kushner were headed to Hawaii for vacation. JetBlue said in a statement to CNN that the “decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to reaccommodate the party on the next available flight.”

A Trump Organisation spokesman told CNN, “The story speaks for itself. It’s an incredibly unfortunate situation.”