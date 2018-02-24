Maldives warns India against meddling in its internal affairs 

Persisting with its displeasure over the extension of emergency in the Maldives, India says it does not see a valid reason for the Maldivian parliament to do so and maintained that it continues to watch the situation in the island nation.

Male : The Maldives has warned India against taking “any actions” that could hinder resolving the political crisis in the country, as New Delhi expressed its deep dismay over the extension of emergency in the island nation.

The Maldivis’ Foreign Ministry in a statement late on Thursday night said President Abdulla Yameen’s government takes note of the public statements issued by the Indian Government that “ignore the facts and ground realities” with regard to the ongoing political developments in the Maldives. It said that India’s assertion that the extension of the state of emergency for 30 days was unconstitutional is a clear “distortion of facts, which ignore the constitution and laws of the Maldives.” “There is no doubt that the Maldives is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the history of the nation. It is therefore important that friends and partners in the international community, including India, refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation facing the country,” it said.

“The Government of Maldives reiterates its firm commitment to work closely with the international community, including India, to address the concerns they might have,” the statement said. Persisting with its displeasure over the extension of emergency in the Maldives, India on Thursday said it does not see a valid reason for the Maldivian parliament to do so and maintained that it continues to watch the situation in the island nation. India has expressed “deep dismay” over the Maldivian parliament accepting President Abdulla Yameen’s recommendation to extend the state of emergency by another 30 days in a manner New Delhi dubbed as a “matter of concern”.

On Tuesday, the Maldives’ Parliament extended the state of emergency by another 30 days, bolstering President Yameen’s grip on power in the troubled Indian Ocean island nation.

Maldives to hold presidential poll in September

The first round of presidential elections in Maldives will be held in early September and preparations for the polls have already begun, the Elections Commission has announced.

It said on Thursday that a second round, if necessary, would be held within 21 days from the election day. The President’s Office in a statement said it welcomed the announcement and encouraged all relevant stakeholders to offer the Elections Commission their full, unreserved support for the conduct of their work.

“Free, fair and credible elections are the foundation of our democracy and it is essential for continuity of our nation’s growth, stability and prosperity,” the statement said. “The government of the Maldives extends its invitation to all international stakeholders to observe the electoral process and… urges the international community to provide support in bringing back normalcy in the Maldives. “It also requests the international community to refrain from any actions that could hinder resolving the situation the country is facing,” the President’s Office said, reports IANS. It further said that the government recommended all political parties and politicians alike to work towards, making the upcoming elections free and fair, rather than engage in a battle to topple the government and to destabilise the nation.

Maldives UN Mission’s website hacked

United Nations: The website of the Maldives Mission to the UN has been hacked.However, the hacking does not seem to be motivated by the ongoing turmoil in the island nation as it does not have a political message.

It appears that whoever gained control of the site was trying to plant malware or a virus on the computers of the visitors.The page shows a survey on Chrome browser usage with an offer to “get a chance to get a $1,000 Amazon gift card”.

However, the URL or website address changes to what looks like a piece of computer code that would be activated when a user clicks on “OK” to start the survey.