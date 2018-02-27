Maldives unrest: People demand release of Joint Opposition spokesperson Ahmed Mahloof

Male [Maldives]: People in Maldives have intensified their demand to release Ahmed Mahloof, Joint Opposition spokesperson and Member of Parliament. Mahloof was picked by the police during a peaceful protest on February 22.

Mahloof’s wife Nazu Naseem, who met him at Dhoonidhoo prison on Monday, told ANI, “Today I got the first family visit in Dhoonidhoo custodial and he said he will be jailed for 28 days that is till the State of Emergency is over. He’s in high spirits and keeping strong”.

She tweeted saying, “Finished our first family visit to @AhmedMahloof he’s keeping strong and wants all of you to join the protests everynight after 10:30. My daughter Elly, cried alot the time she had to say bye to her papa. We miss you so much” #freemahloof #FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners In her earlier tweet, Nazu Naseem called President Yameen as ‘Father of Corruption’ and asked him to leave the country. “Stop using your brutal powers on our people,” she said.

People in Maldives have launched #FreeMahloof campaign on Twitter to demand justice for Mahloof and others, who are being arrested during the state of emergency in the country. Vasee Mohamed said in his tweet, “Yes, and how many times does @AhmedMahloof have to be jailed before he’s allowed to be free? #FreeMahloof” Opposition parties in Maldives are protesting against President Abdulla Yameen as they call on the government to implement the Supreme Court ruling on February 1.

On February 2, the Maldivian Supreme Court acquitted former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, former Maldivian Vice President Ahmed Adeeb and ordered the reinstatement of 12 other parliamentary members. On February 20, Maldives Parliament approved the extension of the State of Emergency by 30 days. This came a day after President Abdulla Yameen sought the extension citing threat to national security and the constitutional crisis in the country. The opposition leaders boycotted the session and called the extension illegal and unconstitutional.