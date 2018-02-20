Maldives top court suspends rebel MPs ahead of key role

Male : The Maldives top court has suspended 12 pro-opposition legislators before a crucial parliamentary vote on Monday, emboldening President Abdulla Yameen as he clings to power in the troubled islands.

The Supreme Court decision late Sunday reverses its original order to reinstate the MPs, who had defected from the ruling party. It comes as parliament prepares to ratify a state of emergency declared by Yameen that plunged the Maldives into crisis.

The court had ruled on February 1 that the 12 defectors be reinstalled as legislators, reducing the presidents party to minority rule in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

This latest backflip by the Supreme Court restores Yameens majority in the 85-member legislature. The three-judge bench said it was suspending the February 1 order to reinstate the politicians following an appeal by the attorney general.

It is the second backflip by the Supreme Court since Yameen ordered the arrest of the Chief Justice and another supreme court judge just two weeks ago as he declared a state of emergency.

Emergency extended in Maldives by 30 days as key panel back Prez

Colombo/Male: The state of emergency in trouble-torn Maldives was on Monday extended by 30 days after a key parliamentary committee approved President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s request, a media report said, allowing him to reinforce his power in the picturesque Indian Ocean island nation. During an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Committee of the People’s Majlis, approval was given to the Decree for State of Emergency submitted to the People’s Majlis (Parliament) by President Yameen, the Sun online reported.Deputy Speaker of People’s Majlis, MP Moosa Manik confirmed the decree was approved by the Committee during its meeting held behind closed doors.