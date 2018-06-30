Malaysia freezes  former PM Najib’s party bank A/Cs

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian government said on Friday that it has frozen several bank accounts related to the political party of former Prime Minister Najib Razak in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) corruption probe.

The special task force for the 1MDB probe said in a statement that these bank accounts were held by individuals and several organisations, including the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and other political parties.

“These accounts are believed to have links with the misappropriated 1MDB funds,” it said. It was also reported by the local media that 1MDB has sacked its president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasam.