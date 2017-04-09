Malala to become youngest-ever UN Messenger of Peace

United Nations : Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is set to become the UN’s youngest-ever Messenger of Peace after she was selected by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the highest honour bestowed by the world body on a global citizen. The designation ceremony will be held next week at the UN’s headquarters here. “Even in the face of grave danger, Malala has shown an unwavering commitment to the rights of women, girls and all people,” the Secretary-General said on his selection of Yousafzai for the designation.

“Her courageous activism for girls’ education has already energised so many people around the world,” he said, adding that as the United Nations’s youngest-ever Messenger of Peace, she can do even more to help create a more just and peaceful world. PTI