Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday commemorated in China

Beijing: Mahatma Gandhi’s popular quotes and bhajans resonated on Tuesday in the sprawling Chaoyang Park in central Beijing where people from all walks of life gathered to commemorate his 149th birth anniversary. A cultural team from the Indian Embassy here sung Gandhi’s most popular bhajans and some of his popular quotes were recited by the Chinese school children. The statue of Gandhi carved by China’s acclaimed sculptor and artist Yuan Xikun was installed in the park in 2005, providing an opportunity for all his admirers here to pay homage to him. Besides Gandhi, Yuan had also sculpted the bust of Rabindranath Tagore which is displayed in the museum attached to the park.

‘Bapu@150’ screened in UK

London: A film depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi was projected on to the screens at Piccadilly Circus in London on Tuesday to mark the launch of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations for the Father of the Nation. The ‘Bapu@150’ film flashed the teachings of Gandhi around non-violence and satyagraha on to the iconic screens in central London.

Israelis pay tribute to Gandhiji

Kiryat Ga: Israelis on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 149th birth anniversary at the Mahatma Gandhi roundabout in Israel's southern town Kiryat Gat. Kiryat Gat is a small township in the south of Israel with about 2000 Indians from the Bene Israel community living here. The first and only roundabout in the country named after Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated here in January 2016 to mark 60 years of the establishment of the township.