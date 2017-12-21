Maharashtra: Private companies can set up rural schools, now

Nagpur: The State Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday night allowing private companies and business houses to set up schools in Maharashtra under the Companies Act. This bill will allow companies such as Jindal and Western Coalfield to start schools in rural areas immediately. Vinod Tawde, the Minister for School Education, assured the House that these schools will be run on a ‘no-profit, no-loss’ basis. The Assembly has passed a Bill which has amended the Maharashtra Self-financed

Schools Act 2012. There was no provision in the existing law for a private company to set up schools. “We decided to amend the Act after the demand was made by a few businessmen; they wanted to develop schools under the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund,” said Tawde.Explaining the gist of the Bill, Tawde said all existing rules like fee regulation will be applicable in these schools.

“We will not compromise on the quality of education which will be imparted. There will be no injustice to teachers and parents,” clarified Tawde.”The amendment would help companies discharge their community social responsibility in the field of education. A coal company, for instance, can start a project in remote areas and develop a school near the plant for workers children,” said Tawde.During the discussion, Ajit Pawar, leader of NCP, said Marathi should be mandatory in all schools that are registered under the new amendment. Pawar, however, objected to a clause which allows a school to start even if the company has a plot admeasuring about 5000 sq ft area.

“The Act should be amended to ensure that the company should have at least 20,000 square feet of land. Apart from the school building, students should have a playground,” added Pawar. Clarifying, the minister said Marathi is already protected by law and is being taught till class eight in all international schools. So, there is no need to make it mandatory till the 12th.Tawde also rejected the suggestion to appoint a local legislator as a director on the board of the company. The suggestion was made by Raj Purohit, the BJP legislator from Colaba. Chainsukh Sancheti, a BJP member, suggested that the government should insert a clause reserving the right to shut a school.