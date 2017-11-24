Magnitude 4.3 earthquake injures 36 in western Iran

Tehran: Iranian state TV is reporting a magnitude 4.3 earthquake has injured 36 people in the western province of Lorestan.

TV reported the depth of the quake a 10 kilometers.

Reza Aryaee, an official in the disaster management organization of Lorestan province, said most of the injuries occurred when people rushed to leave their houses.

He said most of the injured were discharged after treatment but two have remained hospitalized.

Earlier this month, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck along the Iran-Iraq border, killing 530 and injuring more than 9,000.

Iran is prone to daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake with a depth of 7 kilometers flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.