London fire victims may never be identified

London: The London police on Friday said they may never be able to identify all those who died in the devastating fire that ravaged a 24-storey apartment block here.

Authorities have so far confirmed 17 deaths in the blaze that erupted early on Wednesday at the Grenfell Tower, but warned that the toll could go up as many residents were reported missing — feared still trapped inside.

More than 70 people were believed to be unaccounted for since the blaze, according to the Press Association. Emergency services were spending a third day searching for bodies in the tower in North Kensington, BBC reported.

Six victims had been provisionally identified. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said there was a “risk” that investigators would “not be able to identify everybody”.