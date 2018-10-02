Lithuanian ferry carrying nearly 300 people on the Baltic sea catches fire

Vilnius: Rescuers put out a fire that broke out aboard a Lithuanian ferry carrying nearly 300 people on the Baltic sea, the country’s defence ministry said. No one was injured, Lithuanian military officer Eugenijus Valikovas told the Baltic News Service news agency.

Lithuania sent a helicopter and four military ships to the ferry, the defence ministry said in a statement.The vessel was travelling from the northern Germany city of Kiel to the western Lithuanian city of Klaipeda. A rescue centre in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is coordinating the operation, the ministry added in a statement.