Lesbian Hindu, Jewish women wed in Britain

London: A Hindu woman and her Jewish partner have married in what is believed to be Britain’s first interfaith lesbian wedding. Kalavati Mistry and Miriam Jefferson met more than 20 years ago on a training course in the US and tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony last week in Leicester, the Daily Mail reported.

Both the women wore traditional red and white bridal colours, fresh garlands, and “mangal sutra” necklaces during the ceremony to show they had married, the report said. Jefferson said they already had a Jewish wedding in her hometown San Antonio, Texas, earlier this year. Mistry said she had kept her sexuality a secret for years and it had been “very difficult for me as an Asian gay woman”.

However, she said her friends and family have been “welcoming and embracing” to Jefferson, adding: “I hope many many gay people — no matter what religion or culture they’re in — are in loving relationships.”Although attitudes are changing, it was very difficult to find a priest to conduct the wedding ceremony, Mistry was quoted as saying.

“I’m very grateful that we’ve been able to do this. I will follow the Hindu faith and follow some of the Jewish traditions. Jefferson said: “It’s really nice to now have a Hindu wedding here because it brings both of us together and completes both of us in my eyes.” The couple works for an interfaith organisation and have flown off to Texas where they will settle down.