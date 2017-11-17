Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ painting sells for $450 million in New York

Breaking all the records, the Leonardo da Vinci’s rediscovered 15th century artwork titled ‘Salvator Mundi’ or ‘Savior of the World’ was sold for a whopping $450.3 million (Rs 2,940 crore) on Wednesday. The portrait has become the most expensive painting sold via auction. The name of the winning bidder is kept under the wraps. The art-work was hammered down at Christie’s auction in New York after a tour around the world. Thousands have visited the paintings in London, New York and Hong Kong.

The bidding hall was packed with art collectors, journalists and was live stream on Facebook. The painting was sold after 19 minutes of dueling with one bidder in the room and four on telephone. The work was estimated for around $100 million but as it was 500-year-old and the last one deemed by him in private hands the price was increased. The painting is 26-inch-tall and shows an enigmatic Christ dressed in a blue robe with his right hand raised in blessing and the left holding a crystal sphere. The once-lost portrait of Jesus Christ by the iconic Renaissance man is among the 20 known paintings which was created using a painstaking layering technique that often took years to complete. His other popular art works are The Last Supper and the Mona Lisa, which now belong to museums.

The highest price paid for a work was $179 million for Pablo Picasso’s painting ‘Women of Algiers’ in May 2015 at Christie’s in New York, breaking an earlier record of $170.4 million for Amedeo Modigliani’s work titled ‘Reclining Nude’.