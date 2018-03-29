Legislation to combat phone ‘spoofing’ signed into law in US

Washington : A legislation to combat spoofing — a scheme in which the origin of a phone call is hidden or misrepresented — has been signed into law in the US.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC has been a major victim of spoofing calls, of late.The legislation, which was signed into law as part of the omnibus spending bill, would crack down on criminals who engage in spoofing.

Congresswoman Grace Meng, author of the legislation, which was tagged along the Omnibus Spending Bill, said, in spoofing the crooks call unsuspecting victims and falsely claim they’re from from a financial institution, police department or government agency.

“They then steal their money by convincing them to wire cash or provide bank account or personal information,” she said.

Meng said spoofing had been one of the fastest growing forms of fraud in America.

“But the enactment of my Anti-Spoofing Act will provide new and critical tools to stop those who perpetrate this deceitful and malicious crime,” Meng said.

“Finally, we can fight back against these unconscionable thieves who for too long have preyed on unwitting consumers including the most vulnerable in our society such as immigrants and the elderly,” she said.Meng said the legislation would make spoofing attempts from abroad a criminal act.

Meng said the legislation would make spoofing attempts from abroad a criminal act.

Presently, spoofing to defraud Americans is not against the law if the calls originate from outside the US.

