Latest JFK files: No CIA-Oswald link

Newly released documents put Martin Luther King Jr in negative light.

Washington : Newly released government documents regarding John F Kennedy’s assassination say allegations that Lee Harvey Oswald was connected to the CIA were “totally unfounded.

A 1975 CIA memo says a thorough search of agency records in and outside the United States was conducted to determine whether Oswald had been used by the agency or connected with it in “any conceivable way.”

The memo said the search came up empty. The memo also said there was also no indication that any other US agency used Oswald as a source or for recruitment.

The National Archives released another 676 government documents related to the assassination yesterday, the third public release so far this year. Under law, all the documents were to be disclosed to the public last week.

Most of the latest release comprises 553 records from the CIA that previously were withheld in their entirety. There also are records from the Justice and Defense departments, the House Select Committee on Assassinations and the National Archives.

One record showed how US officials scrambled after the assassination to round up information about Oswald’s trip to Mexico City weeks earlier.

Officials wondered whether Oswald had been trying to get visas at the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City in order to “make a quick escape after assassinating the president.”

Also in the latest release was a 20-page FBI analysis of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr dated March 12, 1968, a month before he was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

One section alleges that King was attracted to former members of the Communist Party in America. It notes that two previous aides were party members and eight others, who helped shape King’s organisation in its early stages, had communist affiliations.

The analysis said that in the early 1960s, the Communist Party was trying to get a black labor coalition to further its goals in the United States.

The FBI’s surveillance of King is well-known and the analysis includes several pages about his sexual life. One document said “Throughout the ensuing years and until this date, King has continued to carry on his sexual aberrations secretly while holding himself out to public view as a moral leader of religious conviction”.